Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.00. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

