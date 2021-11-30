Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Refined Wealth Management

Refined Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Refined Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 655.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock opened at $224.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $181.21 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.