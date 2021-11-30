VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

VAT Group stock opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $52.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62.

Get VAT Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 440 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.00.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.