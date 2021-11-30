Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Trading 5.6% Higher

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $7.97. 38,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,642,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VXRT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $958.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 95,432 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Vaxart during the second quarter worth $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vaxart during the second quarter worth $365,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Vaxart by 118.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 83,900 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vaxart by 85.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 17,888 shares in the last quarter. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

