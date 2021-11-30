Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). Venus Concept posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 32.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

VERO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, CEO Domenic Serafino bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 764.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 376,734 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Venus Concept by 485.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 397,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 329,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter worth approximately $743,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 262.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 337,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 244,347 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 47.2% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 733,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 235,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERO stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venus Concept (VERO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.