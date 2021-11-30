Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $218.07 Million

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report $218.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $220.10 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $331.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $872.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $871.60 million to $873.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $929.31 million, with estimates ranging from $917.93 million to $945.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 533,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,371,000 after purchasing an additional 516,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,952,000.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.62. The stock had a trading volume of 40,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,005. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.02. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.