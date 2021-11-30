Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $218.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report $218.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $220.10 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $331.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $872.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $871.60 million to $873.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $929.31 million, with estimates ranging from $917.93 million to $945.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 533,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,371,000 after purchasing an additional 516,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,952,000.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.62. The stock had a trading volume of 40,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,005. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.02. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

