Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $278,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,026,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $55,450,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 94,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,415 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

VZ stock opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $54.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

