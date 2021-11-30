Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,248 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,833,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after buying an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,180,157,000 after buying an additional 3,636,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $143,979,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE:VZ opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.87. The firm has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

