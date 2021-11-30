Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Versus Systems Inc. platform integrated into mobile, console and PC games, as well as streaming media and mobile apps. The company developed a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows publishers, developers, and creators of games, apps and other interactive media content to offer real world prizes inside their content. Versus Systems Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Versus Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of VS stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 million and a PE ratio of -3.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Versus Systems has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.21. Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 860.03% and a negative return on equity of 211.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Versus Systems will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Versus Systems by 42.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Versus Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Versus Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Versus Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 876,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 17,821 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Versus Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.

