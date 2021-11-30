Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ:DSP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. 303,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,035. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.16. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.08 million and a P/E ratio of 0.81.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $2,076,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $6,503,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,219,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $875,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $529,000. Institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

