VideoCoin Market Cap Hits $79.67 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 30th. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $79.67 million and $351,962.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,549,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

