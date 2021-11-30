Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $227,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $3,246,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 37.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 38,141 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 79.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $179,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $796,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,098 shares of company stock worth $3,192,670 in the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.53 and a beta of -1.44.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

