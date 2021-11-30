Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Insider Lisa Rojkjaer Sells 2,591 Shares

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) insider Lisa Rojkjaer sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $12,488.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lisa Rojkjaer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, November 26th, Lisa Rojkjaer sold 1,950 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $9,360.00.

Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.78 and a quick ratio of 18.00.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viracta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.