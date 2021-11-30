Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.44

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.44 and traded as high as $3.50. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 12,202 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.46 million, a PE ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $59.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.30 million. Research analysts expect that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Virco Mfg. by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 20,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

