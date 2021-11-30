Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Has $14.76 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,280 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 7.7% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in Apple by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 10,937 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 79,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,184 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169,687 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

AAPL opened at $160.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $165.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.95 and a 200 day moving average of $143.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.