Vita Coco Company Inc (The)’s Quiet Period Set To End on November 30th (NASDAQ:COCO)

Vita Coco’s (NASDAQ:COCO) quiet period will end on Tuesday, November 30th. Vita Coco had issued 11,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $172,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $18.61.

In other news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $2,805,452.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

