VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc Sells 35,000 Shares

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $701,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00.

On Friday, November 12th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,712,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,747 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $451,755.42.

On Wednesday, October 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 48,740 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $996,733.00.

On Monday, October 25th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 21,260 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $435,830.00.

On Monday, October 18th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 16,632 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $326,486.16.

On Wednesday, October 13th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,936 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $513,273.44.

On Thursday, October 7th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 51,162 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $1,092,820.32.

On Monday, October 4th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00.

On Friday, October 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,148 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $323,561.28.

NYSE VZIO traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $19.29. 6,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,593. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VIZIO in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in VIZIO in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in VIZIO in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

