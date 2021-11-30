VNT Chain (VNT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $185,847.00

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. VNT Chain has a market cap of $843,227.03 and approximately $185,847.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNT Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00044797 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.15 or 0.00239886 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00089159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain (VNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

