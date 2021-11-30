Volex (LON:VLX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $386.42

Shares of Volex plc (LON:VLX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 386.42 ($5.05) and traded as low as GBX 355.80 ($4.65). Volex shares last traded at GBX 367 ($4.79), with a volume of 640,488 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Volex in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £582.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 430.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 386.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Volex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

About Volex (LON:VLX)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

