Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.770-$-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $865 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $866.40 million.

VRM stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.58. 148,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,420. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.63. Vroom has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vroom will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRM. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their price objective on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vroom stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.26% of Vroom worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

