Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Wabash National also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.700 EPS.

WNC stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $853.48 million, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.72. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $117,504. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wabash National by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 75.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

