Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Short Interest Update

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WACLY opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.68. Wacoal has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $116.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.35.
About Wacoal
