Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Short Interest Update

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WACLY opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.68. Wacoal has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $116.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.35.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies which are involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of women’s intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, textile products and accessories. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Wacoal Business, Overseas Wacoal Business, Peach John Business, and Others.

