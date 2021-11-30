Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 6.5% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.24. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $58.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

