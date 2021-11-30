Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target decreased by Loop Capital from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DIS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.59.

Walt Disney stock opened at $147.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.34. The company has a market capitalization of $268.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,021,793,000 after buying an additional 940,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,265,797,000 after purchasing an additional 314,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,770,379,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

