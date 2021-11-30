Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target decreased by Loop Capital from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DIS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.59.
Walt Disney stock opened at $147.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.34. The company has a market capitalization of $268.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,021,793,000 after buying an additional 940,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,265,797,000 after purchasing an additional 314,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,770,379,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
