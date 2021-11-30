Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Buys Shares of 1,072 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 159.3% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $282.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $244.29 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

