Waltonchain Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001695 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $76.18 million and $6.65 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,634.00 or 0.08067962 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00085306 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00126556 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,973,478 coins and its circulating supply is 78,252,446 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

