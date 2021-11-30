Wanchain (WAN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.16 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $166.55 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001515 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.67 or 0.00220183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $374.30 or 0.00655780 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000620 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00015332 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00068139 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000636 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,665,085 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.