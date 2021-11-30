Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WMG. Truist lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upgraded Warner Music Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Warner Music Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of WMG opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 82.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.39%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $118,304,989.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,013,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 653,416 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,764,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,516,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,297,000 after acquiring an additional 196,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

