Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Short Interest Update

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of WRTBY stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0473 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s payout ratio is 50.01%.

WRTBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Pareto Securities raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.