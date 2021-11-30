Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $75,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 856,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $13,452,450.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,897,228 shares of company stock valued at $30,124,549 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks stock opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.01. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

