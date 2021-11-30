Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $216,000 Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $211,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

