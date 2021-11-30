Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $305.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $545.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.27.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $3.84. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total transaction of $11,934,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total value of $940,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

