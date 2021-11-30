Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 6,738 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 116.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,016,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,841 shares during the period. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 3,853,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 38,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 48,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 197,213 shares during the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTTR opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other Select Energy Services news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $61,723.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

