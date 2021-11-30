Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the October 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of WEICY stock opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Weichai Power has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $27.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.516 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Weichai Power’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st.

WEICY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Weichai Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Weichai Power Company Profile

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

