Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,653 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.55% of Myriad Genetics worth $13,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $2,274,279.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $44,829.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,828. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

