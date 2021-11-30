Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $12.04 Million Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,772 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.13% of Aramark worth $12,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the second quarter valued at about $499,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 89.3% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 311,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 147,054 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 48.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 256,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 83,734 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

NYSE ARMK opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.81. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -125.71%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.