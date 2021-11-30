Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,844 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.77% of Pulmonx worth $12,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 119.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 104.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 104.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 158.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx stock opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.25. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.98 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.25.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $899,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $56,967.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,730 shares of company stock worth $4,766,467. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUNG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

