Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 58,071 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 517,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,071 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. WT Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000.

BSJO stock opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $25.26.

