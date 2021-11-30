Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 111,979 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,114,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 111,979 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $12,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 59.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE EDD opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $6.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.