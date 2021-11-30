Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 15,510 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,510 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in AECOM were worth $11,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 182.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in AECOM by 1,645.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AECOM by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $72.30 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $75.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.87 and its 200-day moving average is $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

