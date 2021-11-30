Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $4.36 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 60.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Zoetis by 72.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 45.1% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $224.67. 6,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,453. The company has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $228.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.21.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.30.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

