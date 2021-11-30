Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $5.36 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.91. 31,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.90 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

In other news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.