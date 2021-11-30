Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $7.43 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,547,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,114,000 after buying an additional 1,425,525 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,872,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,716,000 after buying an additional 837,732 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,276,000 after buying an additional 828,356 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,381,000 after buying an additional 657,538 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

CL traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.14. 22,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $86.38.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

