Wendell David Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.0% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $158.47. 108,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,005,604. The firm has a market cap of $417.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.06 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

