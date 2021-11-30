Wendell David Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 1.5% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in American Tower by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in American Tower by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,133. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 95.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.71.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

