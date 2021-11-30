Wendell David Associates Inc. Purchases 540 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.56. The stock had a trading volume of 74,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,285. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.21. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.30.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

