Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 920 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.38. The company had a trading volume of 304,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,579,468. The firm has a market cap of $187.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.89 and a 200-day moving average of $78.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

