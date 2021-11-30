Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will post sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year sales of $7.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $7.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

WAB stock traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.77. 1,718,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $97.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $477,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

