Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Piper Sandler

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.92.

NYSE WLK opened at $98.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $74.42 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.92.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $240,619.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,356 shares of company stock worth $932,178 in the last three months. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

