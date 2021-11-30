Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (WHG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on January 3rd

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Westwood Holdings Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Westwood Holdings Group has decreased its dividend by 83.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $27.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $139.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Brian O. Casey purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Frank acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

